Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 620,682 Shares of Jumia Technologies $JMIA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,682 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

