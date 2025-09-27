NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.