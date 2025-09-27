Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Stock Performance
CHE opened at $462.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.70. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.
View Our Latest Report on Chemed
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.