Chemed Corporation $CHE Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for 1.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Chemed by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $462.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.70. Chemed Corporation has a twelve month low of $408.42 and a twelve month high of $623.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.02 by ($1.75). Chemed had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company had revenue of $618.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.000-22.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chemed from $650.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Chemed from $640.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Chemed from $610.00 to $595.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.50.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 150 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.39, for a total value of $69,508.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,135.83. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Walsh III purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $417.10 per share, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,443.30. This trade represents a 6.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.