Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,113 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172.72. This trade represents a 99.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $86.64 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $96.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

