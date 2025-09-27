Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF $JBBB

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 477.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 58,257 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of JBBB opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

