Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $526,000 Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STC. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.90. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 67.52%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other news, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.04. This trade represents a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Hisey sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $143,203.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,736.01. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

