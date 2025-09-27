Congress Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.48% of Bancorp worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 45.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $169,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.36. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.250-5.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $2,488,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 657,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $751,557.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,399.26. This represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,462 shares of company stock worth $157,786 and sold 322,841 shares worth $20,990,025. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.