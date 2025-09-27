Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silver Standard Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.55.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silver Standard Resources in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.95 to $22.95 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th.

SSRM opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. Silver Standard Resources has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of -0.08.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Standard Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 921.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,013,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 914,084 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 413.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 748,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silver Standard Resources by 2,392.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

