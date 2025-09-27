19,659 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.23. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.