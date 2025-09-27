Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LYG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.3%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.