Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.05. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.
Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Further Reading
