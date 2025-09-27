Analysts Set NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) PT at $52.00

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.60.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%.The company had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

