Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other news, CAO Santhosh P. Daniel sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $32,237.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,315.49. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 588,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 188,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.53 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 78.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY 2025 guidance at -3.860–3.730 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Stories

