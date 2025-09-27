Analyzing New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) & Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) and New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Borr Drilling and New Source Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $1.01 billion 0.68 $82.10 million $0.21 13.88 New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Borr Drilling has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Borr Drilling and New Source Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 3 0 0 2.00 New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Borr Drilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than New Source Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and New Source Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling 5.48% 5.46% 1.60% New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Borr Drilling beats New Source Energy Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About New Source Energy Partners

New Source Energy Partners L.P. acquires, owns, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. The company also offers various oilfield services, including wellsite services during the drilling and completion stages of a well, such as blowout prevention, surface valve, and flowback services for horizontal and vertical wells in oil, natural gas, and NGL production regions in North America. New Source Energy GP, LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On March 15, 2016, New Source Energy Partners LP, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

