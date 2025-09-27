Analyzing Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) and NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM)

NexMetals Mining (NASDAQ:NEXM – Get Free Report) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Westwater Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexMetals Mining N/A N/A -$30.96 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$7.75 million ($0.18) -5.61

Profitability

This table compares NexMetals Mining and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexMetals Mining N/A -261.73% -138.07% Westwater Resources N/A -5.89% -5.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NexMetals Mining and Westwater Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexMetals Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westwater Resources has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.02%. Given Westwater Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westwater Resources is more favorable than NexMetals Mining.

Summary

Westwater Resources beats NexMetals Mining on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexMetals Mining

North American Nickel Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and resource development company. The company engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Morocco and Canada, as well as in Botswana. Its principal asset is the Maniitsoq nickel-copper-cobalt-precious metal sulphide project covering an area of 3,048 square kilometers located in southwest Greenland. The company was formerly known as Widescope Resources Inc. and changed its name to North American Nickel Inc. in April 2010. North American Nickel Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

