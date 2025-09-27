Comparing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) & W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% Eos Energy Enterprises -3,049.55% N/A -270.01%

Risk & Volatility

W.W. Grainger has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Eos Energy Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.68 $1.91 billion $39.41 24.36 Eos Energy Enterprises $15.61 million 168.46 -$685.87 million ($5.22) -1.94

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W.W. Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for W.W. Grainger and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 5 2 0 2.29

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus price target of $1,069.13, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 25.89%. Given W.W. Grainger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility. Its flagship product is Gen 2.3 battery module. In addition, the company offers Z3 battery module that provides utilities, independent power producers, renewables developers, and C&I customers with an alternative to lithium-ion and lead-acid monopolar batteries for critical 3- to 12-hour discharge duration applications; battery management system, which provides a remote asset monitoring capability and service to track the performance and health of BESS and identify future system performance issues through predictive analytics; and project management and commissioning services, as well as long-term maintenance plans. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

