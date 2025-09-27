U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,231,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,721,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 28.5%

BATS:EZU opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $61.45.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.