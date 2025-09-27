Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

