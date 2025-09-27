Farther Finance Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,316 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,550,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,663,000 after buying an additional 7,141,038 shares during the period. Ramiah Investment Group purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,616,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,391,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,321.0% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,985 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares during the period.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.