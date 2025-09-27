Western Financial Corp CA Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

