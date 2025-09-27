Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Financial LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

XSD opened at $318.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.89. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $156.77 and a 1 year high of $325.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

