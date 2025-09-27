Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.