Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.98.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.