Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.31. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 150.85%. The company had revenue of $325.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $46,598,493.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,207.26. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $5,870,115 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

