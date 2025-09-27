BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $255.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus set a $370.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.91.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $239.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 1-year low of $229.40 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average is $286.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 234,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,960,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

