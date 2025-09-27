Susquehanna Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $42.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 3,711.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

