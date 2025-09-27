Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

