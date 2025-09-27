Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Argus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Leidos stock opened at $184.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $356,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This trade represents a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock worth $4,078,740 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Leidos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

