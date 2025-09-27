IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Arete Research

Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IREN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Arete assumed coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

IREN Trading Down 9.6%

NASDAQ IREN opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 4.03. IREN has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IREN

In other news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 13,989,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IREN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurelius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IREN during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IREN by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

