Harrow’s (HROW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HROW. Zacks Research cut shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on Harrow from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Harrow in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -188.40 and a beta of 0.33. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.23 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. Harrow has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Harrow by 2,401.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 30.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow by 4,035.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 372,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow



Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

