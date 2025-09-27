Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($7.99) EPS.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price target on Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.60). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 79.40% and a negative net margin of 259.57%.The firm had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.