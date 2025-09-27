Bank of America Lowers Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $355.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $440.00 to $355.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.89.

CHTR opened at $273.40 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $251.80 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.49 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2,033.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

