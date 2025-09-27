McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $850.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Leerink Partners from $785.00 to $850.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.08.

McKesson Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $760.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 52 week low of $479.15 and a 52 week high of $770.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $697.79 and its 200 day moving average is $699.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 49.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

