Berenberg Bank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 to GBX 700 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2%

PINE opened at GBX 420.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.05. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 284.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 575. The firm has a market cap of £481.38 million, a P/E ratio of 673.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a net margin of 167.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinewood Technologies Group will post 9.8256735 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinewood Technologies Group news, insider Oliver Mann bought 6,539 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 456 per share, for a total transaction of £29,817.84. Also, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 445 per share, with a total value of £5,117.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,714 over the last three months. 47.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

