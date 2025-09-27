Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,097,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,073,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

