Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Biogen from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biogen from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.04.

Biogen Stock Performance

Biogen stock opened at $137.37 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $197.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,850.60. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Biogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

