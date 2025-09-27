Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Trading Up 2.6%

PRVA opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 217.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $521.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 30,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 601.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.