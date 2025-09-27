Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.58.

STX opened at $217.51 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $231.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total value of $721,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $806,447.60. This trade represents a 47.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,616 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

