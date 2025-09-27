Susquehanna Cuts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $23.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $753.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $31,634,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,642.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 620,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $12,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,893,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after buying an additional 424,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $9,102,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.