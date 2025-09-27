Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $242.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $215.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

