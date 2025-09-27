Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 3.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Mogo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

