Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Via Transportation Price Performance
Via Transportation stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Via Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $56.31.
Via Transportation Company Profile
