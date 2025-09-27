Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Via Transportation (NYSE:VIA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Via Transportation Price Performance

Via Transportation stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Via Transportation has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

Get Via Transportation alerts:

Via Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Via transforms antiquated and siloed public transportation systems into smart, data-driven, and efficient digital networks. We are addressing a striking gap in the $545 billion global public transportation market. While billions of people across the globe rely on public transportation, this critical form of mobility has yet to meaningfully benefit from recent advances in technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Via Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.