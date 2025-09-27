Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.3%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $148,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9,383.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

