Margaret Amos Acquires 3,007 Shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Amos acquired 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 332 per share, with a total value of £9,983.24.

HTG stock opened at GBX 341.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 319.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.02. The company has a market cap of £537.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Hunting PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 245 and a twelve month high of GBX 395.

Hunting declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 target price on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Collins Stewart reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.25.

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

