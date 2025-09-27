Insider Buying: PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Insider Acquires £36,548.75 in Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) insider Michele Holcomb acquired 29,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 125 per share, for a total transaction of £36,548.75.

PureTech Health Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LON:PRTC opened at GBX 125 on Friday. PureTech Health plc has a 12 month low of GBX 100.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The firm has a market cap of £302.11 million, a P/E ratio of 735.29 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

