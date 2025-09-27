Stock Buyback Plan Authorized by Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Board

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Melius Research lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

MRVL stock opened at $83.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of -639.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans purchased 6,800 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

