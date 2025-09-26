Patron Partners LLC Invests $941,000 in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,411.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $198.94. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $727,989.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,448,572.40. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

