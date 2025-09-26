Salesforce Inc. $CRM Stake Lessened by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.85, for a total value of $553,162.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,459,730.35. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,955,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $240.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.92. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

