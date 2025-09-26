Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 118 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,042,000. Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:PM opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.