TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down previously from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.95.

UNH opened at $345.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

