767 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $345.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.96 and its 200-day moving average is $361.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.