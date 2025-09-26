McAdam LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $1,863,353.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $13,073,594 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WMT stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.98 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $821.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

